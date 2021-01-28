USD/CAD Price Analysis: Primed for a rally towards 1.3000 after the big technical breakout

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD bulls gearing up for a test of 1.30, the 100-DMA.
  • Daily sticks charted a falling wedge breakout on Wednesday.
  • Recaptures 50-DMA with RSI trending in the green zone.

USD/CAD is accelerating Wednesday’s advance and remains poised to test the 1.30 barrier in the coming days amid a bullish technical setup.

Having confirmed a falling wedge breakout on the daily chart on Wednesday, the bullish momentum in the spot has gathered steam this Thursday, with the buyers now challenging December 27 highs at 1.2878 in a bid to regain 1.2900.

A test of the December 21 high at 1.2958 also remains in the offing should the bulls extend control.

With the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing northwards, the major remains primed for a further rally towards the downward-sloping 100-DMA at 1.3000.

The ongoing rally has taken out the bearish 50-daily moving average (DMA), now at 1.2804, which has formed solid support should any retracements occur on profit-taking.

The next fierce support awaits around 1.2730, where the pattern resistance now support coincides with the 21-DMA.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2873
Today Daily Change 0.0068
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 1.2804
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2712
Daily SMA50 1.2807
Daily SMA100 1.3004
Daily SMA200 1.3281
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2823
Previous Daily Low 1.2686
Previous Weekly High 1.2799
Previous Weekly Low 1.259
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.277
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2738
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2719
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2993

 

 

