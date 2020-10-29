USD/CAD Price Analysis: Potential bull flag on 1H chart backs additional upside

- USD/CAD’s rally helped by broad USD strength and WTI sell-off.
- Bull flag pattern spotted on the hourly chart.
- More gains on the cards amid bullish RSI.
USD/CAD is consolidating Wednesday’s rally to three-week highs of 1.3334, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.
The spot took advantage of the notable US dollar demand as a safe-haven, as the risk-off mood remained at full swing amid partial lockdowns announced in Germany and France, in the face of the coronavirus resurgence.
The lockdown fears induced sell-off in WTI also helped the loonie to take out the 1.3300 barrier while the Canadian dollar lost further ground after the Bank of Canada (BOC) pledged to maintain the current level of policy rate until the inflation objective is achieved. The central bank, however, recalibrated its quantitative easing program.
From a near-term technical perspective, the recent surge and the following consolidative mode has carved out a potential bull flag formation on the hourly chart, with the pattern likely to be confirmed on an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at 1.3326.
Another 100-pips rally could be in the offing on the bullish breakout, with eyes set on the 1.3450 level. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays in the bullish territory while trading around 64.80, suggesting that the scope for the further upside still persists.
To the downside, 1.3285 is the level to beat for the bears. That level is the confluence of the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) and falling trendline support. Acceptance below the latter would expose the psychological level at 1.3250.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3306
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.32
|Daily SMA50
|1.3201
|Daily SMA100
|1.3337
|Daily SMA200
|1.3544
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3433
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3533
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY flirts with highs near 104.50 on BOJ's status-quo
USD/JPY challenges daily highs near 104.50 on the BOJ's no rate change decision. The central bank, however, downgraded FY 2020-2021 GDP forecast. The spot remains underpinned by the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.7050 as S&P 500 futures jump
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.7050 after Australia reports an above-forecast drop in Q3 imported inflation. Australia's consumer confidence fell in the third quarter, but at a slower rate. The Aussie dollar remains focused on the S&P 500 futures.
Gold breaches 100-day SMA for first since March
Gold looks south, having breached the widely-tracked 100-day simple moving average (SMA) support for the first time since March 23. The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key indicators. A bigger decline may be in the offing.
WTI holds 200-day SMA, suffers biggest single-day drop since Sept.8
WTI holds the 200-day simple moving average support, having avoided a bearish close below the 200-day SMA support on Wednesday. However, the black gold ended the day with a 5.51% drop, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 8.
ECB Rate Decision Preview: The question is not if but when
With COVID-19 cases rising and several countries contemplating new restrictive measures the European Central Bank is again under pressure to support the Union's economy. Lagarde expected to reassure that the ECB can and will act when necessary.