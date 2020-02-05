USD/CAD Price Analysis: Positive above resistance-turned-support trendline

  • USD/CAD bounces off a five-month-old falling support line (previous resistance).
  • November, October 2019 highs are on the bull’s radar.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement could return to the charts on the downside break.

USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3295 during the early Wednesday. The pair recently took a U-turn from a multi-month-old support line that it crossed two days back.

The pair now aims for November month high of 1.3330 while its further upside could challenge October month top surrounding 1.3350.

If overbought RSI conditions fail to disappoint buyers around 1.3350, September highs near 1.3385 and 1.3400 could please return to the charts.

Meanwhile, the downside break of the resistance-turned-support trend line, at 1.3280 now, can trigger the pair’s fresh declines to 1.3220 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-December 2019 declines, near 1.3200.

During the course of the pair’s south-run past-1.3200, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3140 and a five-week-old rising support line, around 1.3120, could please the bears.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3294
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.3281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3127
Daily SMA50 1.314
Daily SMA100 1.3179
Daily SMA200 1.3226
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3303
Previous Daily Low 1.3264
Previous Weekly High 1.3255
Previous Weekly Low 1.3148
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3244
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3322
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.334

 

 

