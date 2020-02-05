USD/CAD Price Analysis: Positive above resistance-turned-support trendline

- USD/CAD bounces off a five-month-old falling support line (previous resistance).
- November, October 2019 highs are on the bull’s radar.
- 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement could return to the charts on the downside break.
USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3295 during the early Wednesday. The pair recently took a U-turn from a multi-month-old support line that it crossed two days back.
The pair now aims for November month high of 1.3330 while its further upside could challenge October month top surrounding 1.3350.
If overbought RSI conditions fail to disappoint buyers around 1.3350, September highs near 1.3385 and 1.3400 could please return to the charts.
Meanwhile, the downside break of the resistance-turned-support trend line, at 1.3280 now, can trigger the pair’s fresh declines to 1.3220 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-December 2019 declines, near 1.3200.
During the course of the pair’s south-run past-1.3200, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3140 and a five-week-old rising support line, around 1.3120, could please the bears.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3294
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3127
|Daily SMA50
|1.314
|Daily SMA100
|1.3179
|Daily SMA200
|1.3226
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3148
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.334
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
