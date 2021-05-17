USD/CAD Price Analysis: Picks up bids above 1.2100 inside immediate falling wedge

- USD/CAD consolidates Friday’s losses, recently easing from intraday top.
- Bullish chart pattern needs validation from 200-HMA, one-week-old horizontal line.
- Upbeat Momentum backs the buyers, sellers have a bumpy road ahead.
USD/CAD battles short-term key resistance while taking rounds to 1.2120, up 0.13% intraday, during early Monday.
The Loonie pair’s rebound from one-week-old horizontal support zone, portrayed on Friday, takes clues from an upbeat Momentum indicator to back the bulls.
However, a clear break above 1.2125 isn’t enough to confirm the pair’s rally as 200-HMA and multiple resistances from May 06, respectively near 1.2160 and 1.2200, will test the USD/CAD buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, pullback moves could retest the 1.2100 threshold before Friday’s low near 1.2080 challenges the quotes’ further weakness.
Also acting as the key downside filter is the support line of the falling wedge formation, formed since last Thursday, as well as the recently flashed multi-month low, near 1.2065 and 1.2045 in that order.
To sum up, USD/CAD portrays a corrective pullback that needs validation.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2123
|Today Daily Change
|18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.2105
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2303
|Daily SMA50
|1.2451
|Daily SMA100
|1.258
|Daily SMA200
|1.2843
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2179
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2081
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the front foot around mid-1.2100s amid mildly bid S&P 500 Futures
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s recovery moves above 1.2100. S&P 500 Futures remains bid for the third consecutive day, mixed US data cools down tapering concerns. UN refrains from direct meddling in Gaza, China blames the US. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
NZD/USD bulls seek a break of the key daily resistance
NZD/USD is starting the day flat in a quiet beginning to the week while investors concentrate on what may come of a mix of conflicting US and global data vs reflationary prospects.
Dogecoin bulls hold the key for 40% gains
Dogecoin price is at a pivotal point, resulting in a 40% upswing or 30% sell-off. A swift surge beyond $0.522 and a retest of this level confirms a bullish outlook. If DOGE slices through the $0.351, it will put an end to the optimistic narrative.
AMC Entertainment Holdings surges on triangle breakout, targets $14.54 and $20
AMC has done it again and in the process is stealing the GameStop crown. Supposedly a movie about the whole GameStop saga is in the works, but if AMC has its way it will be stealing the show. Coming to an AMC theatre near you: "AMC to the moon". AMC closed Thursday at $12.77 for a nice gain of 23.7%, thank you very much.