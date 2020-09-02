USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pick-up bids between 50 and 100-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD trims losses from 1.3086 while also keeping 50-HMA breakout.
  • Bullish MACD favors the buyers, the key Fibonacci retracements in the spotlight.
  • Sustained trading below 1.3000 will recall the bears.

USD/CAD attempts recovery of late Tuesday's losses while trading around 1.3065 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair keeps the previous day’s break of 50-HMA amid the bullish MACD.

As a result, buyers will again confront the 100-HMA level of 1.3082 to retake controls. However, any further upside will be challenged by 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of the pair’s downside from August 20 to September 01, respectively around 1.3120 and 1.3150.

In a case where the quote manages to stay strong post-1.3150, 1.3200 and multiple resistances around 1.3240/45 marked during the late-August will be the key levels to watch.

Alternatively, the pair’s fresh downside past-50-HMA level of 1.3047 will need validation from a sustained break of 1.3000 round-figures before attacking the year 2019 low of 1.2951.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3066
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.3064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3208
Daily SMA50 1.3393
Daily SMA100 1.3617
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3087
Previous Daily Low 1.2994
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2918
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3195

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

When is the Aussie Q2 GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

AUD/USD currently stays pressured near 0.7370 after stepping back from the multi-month high above 0.7400 the previous day. The pair has been rising heavily in last two weeks amid broad market optimism and a weak US dollar.

Read more

NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

NZD/USD jumps 20-pips even as RBNZ’s Orr stays ready for additional easing

NZD/USD defies the early-Asian losses while bouncing off 0.6757. RBNZ’s Orr discusses multiple options to combat the monetary easing need if any. Fresh noise concerning the US-China relations probes the risk-on mood cheering vaccine hopes.

NZD/USD News

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout

Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.

Gold News

USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region

USD/JPY fades recovery moves to revisit sub-106.00 region

USD/JPY fails to keep the previous day’s run-up to 106.15. US dollar bears ignore Tuesday’s bounce off 28-month low. Global equities remain positive, Treasury yields also recover despite mixed sentiment.

USD/JPY News

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model

Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures