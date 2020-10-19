USD/CAD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance is to the downside

- USD/CAD eyes ascending triangle breakdown on 15-minutes chart.
- The spot trades below all the key simple moving averages (SMA).
- Relative Strength Index (RSI) points lower while below 50.00.
USD/CAD has bounced-off a dip to the weekly lows of 1.3169 but the outlook doesn’t appear constructive in the near-term.
Despite the quick retracement, the spot still remains below the 1.3200 level, as it on the verge of an ascending triangle breakdown, as spotted on the 15-minutes chart.
A sustained break below the rising trendline support of 1.3176 will validate the pattern, paving way for a test of the 1.3150 in the upcoming hour.
Backing the case for further declines, the RSI on the given timeframe trades in the bearish region while pointing south at 37.91. Also, the spot trades below all major SMAs, suggesting that the downside appears more compelling amid a lack of healthy support levels.
On the flip side, the confluence of the 21-SMA on the 15-minutes chart and 50-SMA at 1.3183 will limit the immediate upside. A break above which the 100-DMA barrier at 1.3190 will get tested.
Further north, the buyers need to take out the 200-SMA at 1.3206 in order to negate the near-term bearish momentum.
USD/CAD: 15-minutes chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3212
|Daily SMA100
|1.3359
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3215
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3104
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
