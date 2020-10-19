USD/CAD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance is to the downside

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD eyes ascending triangle breakdown on 15-minutes chart.
  • The spot trades below all the key simple moving averages (SMA).
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) points lower while below 50.00.

USD/CAD has bounced-off a dip to the weekly lows of 1.3169 but the outlook doesn’t appear constructive in the near-term.

Despite the quick retracement, the spot still remains below the 1.3200 level, as it on the verge of an ascending triangle breakdown, as spotted on the 15-minutes chart.

A sustained break below the rising trendline support of 1.3176 will validate the pattern, paving way for a test of the 1.3150 in the upcoming hour.

Backing the case for further declines, the RSI on the given timeframe trades in the bearish region while pointing south at 37.91. Also, the spot trades below all major SMAs, suggesting that the downside appears more compelling amid a lack of healthy support levels.

On the flip side, the confluence of the 21-SMA on the 15-minutes chart and 50-SMA at 1.3183 will limit the immediate upside. A break above which the 100-DMA barrier at 1.3190 will get tested.

Further north, the buyers need to take out the 200-SMA at 1.3206 in order to negate the near-term bearish momentum.

USD/CAD: 15-minutes chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3178
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3189
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3269
Daily SMA50 1.3212
Daily SMA100 1.3359
Daily SMA200 1.3539
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3238
Previous Daily Low 1.3177
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3099
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3215
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3104
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 on US stimulus hopes

EUR/USD is rising to around 1.1750, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.

GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling. 

Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.

2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate

Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.

WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.

