USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pares intraday losses to sub-1.2600 levels, or three-day lows

- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and prompted some selling around USD/CAD.
- An intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit the downside.
- Neutral technical indicators warrant caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and dropped to three-day lows, albeit showed some resilience below the 1.2600 mark. The pair managed to recover around 25-30 pips from daily lows and was last seen trading around the 1.2620 region, down around 0.35% for the day. A sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields prompted traders to lighten their US dollar bullish positions and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. However, intraday slide in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any further losses for the major.
From a technical perspective, a break below 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and dragged the USD/CAD pair to the lower end of a two-week-old trading range. That said, the emergence of some dip-buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further decline. Meanwhile, neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts – though have been recovering from the negative territory – haven’t been supportive of any firm direction. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned range to confirm the near-term trajectory.
In the meantime, the 1.2600-1.2590 region might continue to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2575 region. Sustained weakness below might now turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark. On the flip side, any meaningful recovery is likely to confront resistance near mid-1.2600s. Some follow-through buying might assist bulls to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the 1.2700 mark. Above the mentioned barriers, the USD/CAD pair could aim back to challenge the 1.2740-50 supply zone.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.285
|Daily SMA200
|1.3103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2787
