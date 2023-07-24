USD/CAD Price Analysis: Oscillates in a range above the 1.3220 mark ahead of FOMC

- USD/CAD remains confined in a narrow trading band around 1.3220.
- USD/CAD holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs, which means further upside looks favorable.
- The pair will meet the immediate resistance level of 1.3230; 1.3200 is a critical support level.
The USD/CAD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band near 1.3220 heading into the European session on Monday. In response to Friday's release of Canadian Retail Sales, the Loonie declines against the US Dollar. During the busy week of economic data, market participants remain on the sidelines, awaiting the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate announcement for fresh impetus for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, the renewed tension between Russia and Ukraine might further tighten oil supplies. This, in turn, might cap the upside in the USD/CAD pair and lift the commodity-linked Loonie.
From the technical perspective, USD/CAD holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), which means further upside looks favorable.
Therefore, the major pair could meet the immediate resistance level of 1.3230 (High of July 24) en route to 1.3245 (High of July 18). The 1.3290–1.3300 zone appears to be a tough nut to crack for USD/JPY. Any meaningful follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to the next barrier at 1.3320 (High of June 14).
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above 50, within bullish territory, suggesting that buyers are likely to retain control in the near term.
Looking at the downside, any extended weakness below the 1.3200 mark will challenge the next contention at 1.3185 (the 100-hour EMA). Further south, the pair will see a drop to 1.3150 (Low of July 21).
USD/CAD one-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3333
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
