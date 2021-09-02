USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the way to 200-DMA on breaking 10-week-old support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains pressured around the lowest level in over two weeks.
  • Downside break of the key support line, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • 200-DMA offers a tough nut to crack for the sellers.

USD/CAD remains on the back foot around 1.2550, after posting the heaviest daily fall in the week, during the early Friday morning in Asia.

In doing so, the Loonie pair keeps the previous day’s downside break of an ascending trend line from June 23.

Other than the trend line breakdown, bearish MACD also directs USD/CAD sellers towards the 200-DMA level of 1.2533.

However, any further downside needs to successfully conquer the 1.2500 threshold before visiting the late July trough surrounding the 1.2420.

On the contrary, a surprise rebound will have to post a daily closing past the support-turned-resistance line of 1.2580.

Even so, the last Friday’s top near 1.2710 and July’s high near 1.2810 will challenge the USD/CAD bulls afterward.

Overall, USD/CAD bears are back to the table but the battle isn’t over.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2554
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.53%
Today daily open 1.2621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.261
Daily SMA50 1.2539
Daily SMA100 1.2381
Daily SMA200 1.2538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2637
Previous Daily Low 1.258
Previous Weekly High 1.2834
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2949
Previous Monthly Low 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2616
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2602
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2532
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2702

 

 

