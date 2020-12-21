USD/CAD Price Analysis: On the bids above 1.2800 as MACD turns bullish after a month

- USD/CAD battles intraday high while keeping upside break of 10-day SMA, seven-week-old falling trend line.
- 21-day SMA, early November lows on the bull’s radar.
USD/CAD rises to 1.2822, up 0.32% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. The pair keeps upside break of a short-term key resistance line, now support, as well as 10-day SMA. Also favoring the bulls could be the MACD signals that turn positive for the first time after November 23.
As a result, USD/CAD prices are well directed towards a 21-day SMA level of 1.2860. Though, any further upside will be capped by November 09 low near 1.2930.
Also acting as the key resistance is the 1.3000 round-figure and the monthly top near 1.3010.
On the contrary, a downside break below 10-day SMA and previous resistance line confluence around 1.2765 will recall the sellers targeting the multi-month low of 1.2688. In doing so, the 1.2700 round-figure may add filters to the anticipated south-run.
It should, however, be noted that an extended downtrend past-1.2688 will not refrain from challenging the April 2018 low near 1.2530.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2816
|Today Daily Change
|34 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|1.2782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2862
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.313
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD: Sell-off extends below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes, new covid strain
The Brexit impasse and a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbate the pain in GBP/USD, as the bears extend Friday’s pullback from the multi-month top. The cable breaches 1.3400 in Monday’s Asian trading, losing over 1% so far.
AUD/USD remains heavy below 0.7600 amid notable USD demand
AUD/USD remains under heavy selling pressure below 0.7600 amid risk-negative headlines from the UK. The Aussie pair corrects further from the highest since the mid-2018 while paying a little heed to the upbeat US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus updates.
Gold: $1,900 tested US stimulus hopes offset Brexit, virus woes
Gold jumps on US stimulus hopes, having tested the $1900 mark. US policymakers eye stop-gap funding for immediate relief while staying ready with the stimulus plan. S&P 500 Futures snap four-day winning streak, eyes on macro for fresh impulse.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.