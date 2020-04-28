USD/CAD Price Analysis: Oil slide weighs over CAD, trendline hurdle is still intact

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Oil price drop weighs over the Canadian dollar and pushes USD/CAD higher. 
  • The pair needs to clear key trendline hurdle to weaken bearish pressures. 

The Canadian dollar (CAD) is drawing offers amid the oil price drop and pushing the USD/CAD pair higher at press time. 

The USD/CAD pair has added over 30 pips in the last few minutes to trade at session highs above 1.46. Meanwhile, the front-month June West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil contract has shed over $2.4 in Asia and is currently trading near $10.90 per barrel; down 14.6% on the day. 

While USD/CAD has spiked, the pair is yet to clear the hurdle of the hourly chart trendline falling from April 21 and April 22 highs. At press time, the trendline resistance is located at 1.4102. That level is currently housing the 100- and 200-hour averages, which are about to produce a bearish crossover. 

The prospects of the pair rising to 1.41 would strengthen once the pair clears the immediate resistance of the 50-hour average located at 1.4068. 

The outlook, as per the daily chart, would turn bullish after a daily close above 1.4265 (April 21 high). That would invalidate the bear flag-like pattern seen on the daily chart and open the doors to 1.45. On the downside, 1.40 is the level to beat for the sellers. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.406
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.4033
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4068
Daily SMA50 1.3876
Daily SMA100 1.351
Daily SMA200 1.3371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4117
Previous Daily Low 1.4029
Previous Weekly High 1.4265
Previous Weekly Low 1.4
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4084
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4003
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3915
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4091
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

