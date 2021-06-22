USD/CAD Price Analysis: Off two-month-old support above 1.2350

- USD/CAD battles intraday top to consolidate recent losses.
- Strong support, upbeat Momentum line keep buyers hopeful.
- 100-day SMA guards immediate upside, descending trend line from January becomes the key hurdle.
USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2370, reverses the previous day’s pullback moves, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The loonie pair stepped back from a four-month-old resistance line the previous day but the pair buyers return from a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late April.
Given the strong Momentum and the pair’s bounce off the key support zone, USD/CAD may extend the recovery moves toward the immediate hurdle, namely 100-day SMA level of 1.2420.
During the quote’s further upside, the 1.2200 and the stated resistance line from late January, close to 1.2485, will crucial to watch.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2350-25 support area may seek confirmation around 1.2270 before dragging the quote to the mid-May tops surrounding the 1.2200 mark.
It’s worth noting that there prevail multiple stops between the USD/CAD south-run below 1.2200 and the yearly low close to the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.237
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2361
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2152
|Daily SMA50
|1.2233
|Daily SMA100
|1.2424
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
