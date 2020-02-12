USD/CAD Price Analysis: Nears 200-HMA support, CAD bucks uptrend in commodity dollars

  • USD/CAD could suffer deeper losses if the 200-hour average support is breached. 
  • CAD is losing altitude amid an uptick in other commodity dollars.

USD/CAD is flashing red at press time and trading close to the 200-hour moving average support (HMA) at 1.3279.

The RSI on the hourly and 4-hour charts has dipped into a bearish territory below 50. So, if the 200-HMA support is breached, deeper losses toward the 200-day moving average at 1.3224 could be seen.

However, if the pair bounces from the ascending or bullish 10-day average at1.3275, the case for an extended pullback would weaken and the bulls may have another go at 1.3330 (Monday's high). 

It's worth noting that the Canadian dollar is reporting losses in Asia despite the uptrend in other major commodity dollars - NZD and AUD. 

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6468, representing a 1% gain on the day, while the AUD/USD pair is hovering at 0.6732, up 0.27% on the day. 

The NZD picked up a bid after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept rates unchanged and gave no hint of an imminent rate cut in the policy statement. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3281
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3289
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3188
Daily SMA50 1.3141
Daily SMA100 1.3181
Daily SMA200 1.3223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3324
Previous Daily Low 1.3276
Previous Weekly High 1.3321
Previous Weekly Low 1.323
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3294
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3306
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3269
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3317
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3344
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3365

 

 

