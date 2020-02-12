USD/CAD Price Analysis: Nears 200-HMA support, CAD bucks uptrend in commodity dollars

- USD/CAD could suffer deeper losses if the 200-hour average support is breached.
- CAD is losing altitude amid an uptick in other commodity dollars.
USD/CAD is flashing red at press time and trading close to the 200-hour moving average support (HMA) at 1.3279.
The RSI on the hourly and 4-hour charts has dipped into a bearish territory below 50. So, if the 200-HMA support is breached, deeper losses toward the 200-day moving average at 1.3224 could be seen.
However, if the pair bounces from the ascending or bullish 10-day average at1.3275, the case for an extended pullback would weaken and the bulls may have another go at 1.3330 (Monday's high).
It's worth noting that the Canadian dollar is reporting losses in Asia despite the uptrend in other major commodity dollars - NZD and AUD.
The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6468, representing a 1% gain on the day, while the AUD/USD pair is hovering at 0.6732, up 0.27% on the day.
The NZD picked up a bid after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept rates unchanged and gave no hint of an imminent rate cut in the policy statement.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3281
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3188
|Daily SMA50
|1.3141
|Daily SMA100
|1.3181
|Daily SMA200
|1.3223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3276
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.323
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3294
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3365
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6730, benefits from the Kiwi rally
The AUD/USD pair remains strongly bid on the 0.67 handle, tracking the gains in the New Zealand dollar, in the wake of the hawkish RBNZ monetary policy statement. The risk-on sentiment also benefits the higher-yielding Aussie.
NZD/USD trims hawkish RBNZ-led gains, still up 1%
The buying interest around the NZD remains intact following the comments from the RBNZ Governor Orr, as NZD/USD consolidates below a fresh four-day high of 0.6478. NZD/SD rallied hard after RBNZ kept rates on hold but surprised markets by forecasting no rate cut this year.
USD/JPY bulls lapping up positive tones all around, eyeing 110.00
USD/JPY ranged between 109.75 and 109.95, as the defensive yen was underperforming in a risk-on environment on Wall Street. China’s National Health Commission said the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases fell to 2,478 from 3,062 a day earlier.
Gold: Potential head-and-shoulders on the daily line chart
Gold seems to be charting a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily line chart. A close below the neckline support at $1,555 would confirm breakdown and open the doors to $1,521 (target as per the measured move method).
