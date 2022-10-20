  • USD/CAD pares intraday gains inside a three-day-old triangle formation.
  • RSI conditions, 50-HMA add to the downside filters.
  • Bulls need a successful break of 1.3800 for conviction.

USD/CAD grinds lower around 1.3770 during early Thursday morning in Europe, after a two-day uptrend, as traders await a clear break of immediate triangle support. In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays the market’s indecision.

Other than the three-day-old symmetrical triangle’s support line, the firmer RSI (14) also keeps the USD/CAD buyers hopeful.

Even if the quote drops below 1.3765 immediate support, it needs validation from the 50-HMA support of 1.3750 to convince the USD/CAD sellers.

In that case, the pair could quickly drop to the weekly low near 1.3655 before declining toward the monthly low surrounding the 1.3500 round figure.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the aforementioned triangle’s resistance line, around 1.3800 by the press time, to recall the USD/CAD buyers.

Following that, 1.3900 and the monthly high near 1.3980 could entertain the bulls before flashing the 1.4000 mark on the chart.

It’s worth noting that the USD/CAD pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.4000 won’t hesitate to aim for the May 2020 high near 1.4175.

To sum up, USD/CAD is likely to remain on the bull’s radar despite the latest inaction. However, a downside break of 1.3750 might trigger a short-term correction.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3773
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3708
Daily SMA50 1.3324
Daily SMA100 1.31
Daily SMA200 1.2899
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.381
Previous Daily Low 1.3718
Previous Weekly High 1.3978
Previous Weekly Low 1.3703
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3753
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.372
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3673
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3628
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3811
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3856
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3902

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY closes in on 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms

USD/JPY closes in on 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms

The yen prolonged its agony against the US Dollar, printing a fresh 32-year low, as the USD/JPY reached a YTD high just shy of 150.00, as market players tested the prospects of another intervention by Japan. 

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD eyes to regain 0.9800 amid fresh challenge to risk-of mood, yields, central bank in focus

EUR/USD eyes to regain 0.9800 amid fresh challenge to risk-of mood, yields, central bank in focus

EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 0.9790 amid the fresh decline in the US dollar heading into Thursday’s European session. The quote pares the previous day’s losses, the biggest in two weeks, amid an absence of major data/events.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, bears flirt with 1.1200 mark

GBP/USD hangs near weekly low, bears flirt with 1.1200 mark

GBP/USD languishes near the weekly low through the Asian session on Thursday. The UK political uncertainty, bullish USD continue to act as a headwind for the pair. A sustained weakness below the 1.1200 mark is needed to confirm a bearish break.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains on track to test $1,600 amid surging yields Premium

Gold remains on track to test $1,600 amid surging yields

Gold price is looking to extend the previous sell-off, as it flirts with three-week lows near $1,620. XAU/USD keeps sight on $1,615 and $1,600 after Wednesday’s technical breakdown. The US dollar extends its recovery momentum, tracking the upsurge in the Treasury yields across the curve. 

Gold News

TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long

TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long

TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time. A daily candlestick close above $0.0720 will invalidate the bearish thesis.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures