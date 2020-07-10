USD/CAD Price Analysis: More sideways action but the price is close to some important zones

- USD/CAD is just above flat on the session on Friday.
- The price has broken back above a key intraday trendline.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD is trading just above flat on Friday and it is fair to say the price did not respect the recent trendline break to the downside. On Thursday lunchtime (London hours) the price popped back up after there was some weakness in oil. Today even despite some weakness in the greenback elsewhere the price managed to hold up against the Canadian dollar.
Looking closer at the chart, the mean value area of the consolidation was the main resistance. This is where the price has touched on many occasions. Now the price looks like it may dip back below the trendline it previously broke. The key support level will then be at 1.35 and if the price does break there could be a good case for the pair to test the lows.
The Relative Strength Index indicator is still above the 50 level. It did dip to the oversold level but quickly recovered and now there is more room to the downside if the price does manage to fall. The MACD is also still looking bullish, the histogram is green but the signal lines are very flat but just below the mid-line. If the price closes anywhere near the current levels then on the daily chart there would be a bearish shooting star candle. Having said that the 200 Simple Moving Average has been providing some support on the daily chart (not shown in this article).
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3595
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3585
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3585
|Daily SMA50
|1.373
|Daily SMA100
|1.3824
|Daily SMA200
|1.3501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3594
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3491
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3416
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
