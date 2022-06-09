USD/CAD Price Analysis: Momentum loss favors greenback bulls, 1.2600 a potential hurdle

- Loonie bulls have weakened on Negative Divergence.
- The RSI (14) has signaled a loss of momentum, which advocates a bullish reversal.
- The greenback bulls have attacked the 20-EMA at 1.2650.
The USD/CAD pair has given an upside break of consolidation formed in a range of 1.2550-1.2565 in the Asian session. The greenback bulls have gauged a pullback from its monthly low of 1.2518 and are attempting to convert the pullback into a bullish reversal.
Exhaustion in the downtrend is weakening the loonie bulls. The momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) has displayed a loss of downside momentum. The asset formed lower lows continuously while the RSI (14) formed higher lows, which signals that the loonie bulls are out of gas now. Also, a pullback move is supporting the signs of bullish reversal.
On a broader note, the asset is auctioning in a Falling Channel, which signals a continuation of a downside move till the asset finds exhaustion in the same.
The greenback bulls have attacked the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2560 and sustainability above the same will strengthen the greenback further.
A decisive move above the round-level resistance of 1.2600 will drive the asset towards May 30 low at 1.2651, followed by April 26 low at 1.2685.
On the flip side, the loonie bulls could strengthen further if the asset drops below Wednesday’s low at 1.2620. This will drag the asset towards the psychological support of 1.2500. A slippage below 1.2500 will expose the asset to more downside towards January 19 low at 1.2450.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2559
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2744
|Daily SMA50
|1.2718
|Daily SMA100
|1.2701
|Daily SMA200
|1.2661
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2518
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
