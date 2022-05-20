  • USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints another attempt to conquer the 200-EMA.
  • Sustained break of monthly ascending trend line, 100-EMA keep sellers hopeful.

USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, refreshing intraday low near 1.2800 during Friday’s Asian session.

The pair’s bearish performance could be linked to the clear break of an upward sloping trend line from late April, as well as sustained trading below the 100-EMA.

However, an absence of oversold RSI and the 200-EMA level surrounding 1.2795 challenge the USD/CAD sellers.

Following that, the monthly low around 1.2710 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, close to 1.2695, become crucial to watch for the pair sellers.

Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially confront the 100-EMA, near 1.2855 by the press time, before targeting the latest swing high around 1.2900.

It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/CAD bulls remain off the table until the quote stays below the previous support line from April 21, close to 1.3000.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2808
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 1.2826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2866
Daily SMA50 1.2697
Daily SMA100 1.2692
Daily SMA200 1.2659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2894
Previous Daily Low 1.2783
Previous Weekly High 1.3077
Previous Weekly Low 1.2893
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2851
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2886
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2945
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600

EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850

After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout

Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

Read more

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG

Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures