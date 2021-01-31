USD/CAD Price Analysis: Mildly bid above short-term support line, 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD eases from intraday high amid bearish MACD.
  • Failures to stay strong beyond 1.2800 suggest sellers are preparing for entry.
  • Descending trend line from last Thursday guards immediate upside.

USD/CAD drops to 1.2800 in the latest swing from the day’s high amid Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote stays above an ascending trend line from January 21 while also flashing mild gains by press time.

Although recent pullback and multiple failures to remain positive above 1.2800 favor USD/CAD sellers, coupled with the bearish MACD, stated support line and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.2765 and 1.2750, will restrict immediate downside.

In a case where the USD/CAD bears dominate past-1.2750, last week’s bottom around 1.2685 and the previous month’s low near 1.2589 will become their favorites.

Meanwhile, sustained trading beyond 1.2800 needs to break an immediate descending trend line resistance around 1.2870 before challenging January 2021 top near 1.2880.

Should the USD/CAD buyers manage to clear the 1.2880 hurdle, December’s peak surrounding 1.3010 can return to the charts.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2802
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.2791
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2719
Daily SMA50 1.2797
Daily SMA100 1.2996
Daily SMA200 1.3268
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2874
Previous Daily Low 1.2738
Previous Weekly High 1.2881
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2822
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2728
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2664
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2864
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3001

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7600 as risk aversion extends into February

AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7600 as risk aversion extends into February

AUD/USD begins February with a gap-down after taking a U-turn from highest since March 2018 peak the previous month. Gyrations in stocks, five-day lockdown in Perth and downbeat China PMIs favor sellers.

AUD/USD News

Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity

Gamestop Stock News: GME rises as SEC comments on recent activity

Shares in Gamestop (GME) resumed their recent surge on Friday, bouncing back from heavy losses seen on Thursday. GME shares were up 60% at $314 at the time of writing.

Read more

Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters

Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters

Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.

Read more

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan

GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback. EU’s Von der Leyen conveys difficult situation for vaccines despite AstraZeneca’s additional delivery. UK PM Johnson, chancellor Rishi Sunak discuss pre-Budget “recovery plan” as record vaccinations trigger optimism at home.

GBP/USD News

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures