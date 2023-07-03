USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie pair seesaws near 1.3250, downside appears more impulsive

  • USD/CAD struggles for clear directions between 50-EMA and 12-day-old resistance line.
  • Previous resistance line, 200-EMA acts as additional trading filters.
  • Bearish MACD signals challenge recovery from yearly low, lures Loonie pair sellers.

USD/CAD remains sidelined near 1.3250-60 despite picking up bids ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair stays within a short-term trading range comprising the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward-sloping resistance line from mid-June.

It’s worth noting the quote’s successful upside break of the one-month-old previous resistance line joins a U-turn from the 50-EMA to keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful. However, the stated 200-EMA and bearish MACD signals challenge the pair’s advances.

Hence, the Loonie pair remains on the bear’s radar unless it stays below the 200-EMA level of around 1.3330. That said, the fortnight-old resistance line guards the immediate upside of the quote near 1.3290.

In a case where the USD/CAD price crosses the 1.3330 hurdle, the June 12 swing high of near 1.3385 will act as the last defense of the bears.

Alternatively, the 50-EMA and the aforementioned resistance-turned support line from June 05, respectively near 1.3230 and 1.3170, limits the nearby downside of the USD/CAD pair.

Following that, the yearly low marked in the last week around 1.3115 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3263
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 1.3248
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.327
Daily SMA50 1.3423
Daily SMA100 1.3495
Daily SMA200 1.3514
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3285
Previous Daily Low 1.3207
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3117
Previous Monthly High 1.3585
Previous Monthly Low 1.3117
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3255
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3237
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3169
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3325
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3365

 

 

