USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie buyers resist cheering 50-DMA breakout below 1.3650

  • USD/CAD fades recovery from intraday low as bulls struggle around one-month high.
  • 50-DMA challenges immediate downside ahead of one-week-old ascending support line.
  • Downward-sloping resistance line prods Loonie pair buyers amid nearly overbought RSI, bullish MACD signals.

USD/CAD bulls take a breather at the highest level in a month, retreating to 1.3625 amid early Wednesday morning in Europe.

Although the nearly overbought RSI (14) line triggered the USD/CAD pair’s latest pullback, the Loonie pair remains on the buyer’s radar amid bullish MACD signals and a successful upside break of the 50-DMA.

Hence, the quote’s latest retreat appears elusive unless staying beyond the 50-DMA level of around 1.3580.

Even if the USD/CAD pair breaks the 50-DMA support, an ascending trend line from April 14, close to 1.3540 at the latest, acts as an extra filter towards the south.

Above all, the Loonie pair bears remain cautious unless witnessing a clear downside break of a 5.5-month-long ascending support line, near 1.3300 by the press time.

On the contrary, a six-week-long falling resistance line of around 1.3665 guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Following that, the late 2022 peak near 1.3705 will precede the current yearly high of 1.3861 to lure the USD/CAD bulls.

To sum up, the Loonie pair’s first daily closing above the 50-DMA in a month joins upbeat oscillators to keep buyers hopeful.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3626
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 1.3627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3475
Daily SMA50 1.3576
Daily SMA100 1.3528
Daily SMA200 1.3418
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3648
Previous Daily Low 1.3525
Previous Weekly High 1.3563
Previous Weekly Low 1.3343
Previous Monthly High 1.3862
Previous Monthly Low 1.3508
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3601
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3572
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3552
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3477
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3675
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3723
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3798

 

 

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.

Gold News

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25. 

Read more

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

