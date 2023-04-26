USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie buyers resist cheering 50-DMA breakout below 1.3650

- USD/CAD fades recovery from intraday low as bulls struggle around one-month high.
- 50-DMA challenges immediate downside ahead of one-week-old ascending support line.
- Downward-sloping resistance line prods Loonie pair buyers amid nearly overbought RSI, bullish MACD signals.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather at the highest level in a month, retreating to 1.3625 amid early Wednesday morning in Europe.
Although the nearly overbought RSI (14) line triggered the USD/CAD pair’s latest pullback, the Loonie pair remains on the buyer’s radar amid bullish MACD signals and a successful upside break of the 50-DMA.
Hence, the quote’s latest retreat appears elusive unless staying beyond the 50-DMA level of around 1.3580.
Even if the USD/CAD pair breaks the 50-DMA support, an ascending trend line from April 14, close to 1.3540 at the latest, acts as an extra filter towards the south.
Above all, the Loonie pair bears remain cautious unless witnessing a clear downside break of a 5.5-month-long ascending support line, near 1.3300 by the press time.
On the contrary, a six-week-long falling resistance line of around 1.3665 guards the quote’s immediate upside.
Following that, the late 2022 peak near 1.3705 will precede the current yearly high of 1.3861 to lure the USD/CAD bulls.
To sum up, the Loonie pair’s first daily closing above the 50-DMA in a month joins upbeat oscillators to keep buyers hopeful.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3626
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3627
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3475
|Daily SMA50
|1.3576
|Daily SMA100
|1.3528
|Daily SMA200
|1.3418
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3525
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3563
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3601
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3798
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
