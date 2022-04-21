USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bulls strengthen as ascending triangle breaks downside, 1.2400 eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • A downside break of the ascending triangle pattern has weakened the greenback bulls.
  • An overbought situation in the RSI (14) is indicating a pullback to the 20-EMA.
  • The bearish broader trend will remain intact till the asset auctions below the 200-EMA.

The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a vertical downside after multiple failed attempts of establishment above 1.2647 since April 14. The asset has tumbled below 1.2500 and is eyeing more downside considering the price action.

An explosion of the ascending triangle chart formation on the downside weakened the greenback bulls. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from April 14 high at 1.2642 while the ascending trendline is plotted from April 14 low at 1.2521. The asset has displayed a textbook kind of selling after breaking below the ascending triangle.

A bear cross of 20- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2596 triggered an intense sell-off in the asset.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which may result in a minor pullback as an oversold situation will kick in.

Investors should focus on a pullback towards the 20-EMA at 1.2520, which will be an optimum selling opportunity. After tapping the 20-EMA, the emergence of potential sellers will drag the asset towards March’s low at 1.2430, followed by the round level support at 1.2400.

On the contrary, greenback bulls may regain control if the asset surpasses Friday’s low at 1.2590, which will drive the pair towards April 14 and April’s high at 1.2642 and 1.2676 respectively.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2495
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.2499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2549
Daily SMA50 1.2651
Daily SMA100 1.2681
Daily SMA200 1.2628
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.2472
Previous Weekly High 1.2676
Previous Weekly Low 1.2521
Previous Monthly High 1.2901
Previous Monthly Low 1.243
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.253
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2566
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2439
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2379
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2286
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2744

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

