USD/CAD Price Analysis: Looks set to retest 200-SMA support above 1.2100

- USD/CAD remains pressured, extends Friday’s pullback from monthly top.
- Firmer RSI, two-week-old ascending support line keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/CAD fades late Monday’s bounce off 1.2128 amid Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair drops to the intraday low of 1.2137, down 0.05%, during the two-day pullback from the monthly high, flashed on Friday.
It should, however, be noted that upbeat RSI conditions and the quote’s ability to keep Friday’s 200-SMA breakout back the USD/CAD until the quote stays beyond 1.2122.
Also up for challenging the pair sellers is an ascending support line from June 01, around 1.2090.
Hence, the quote’s latest pullback won’t be considered serious unless breaking 1.2090 support.
Though, USD/CAD bulls need a sustained break of 1.2150 to once aim for one-month-old horizontal resistance surrounding 1.2180.
In a case where the pair rises past-1.2180, the 1.2200 threshold and the mid-May high near 1.2205 may test the upside momentum before accelerating the run-up towards April’s low near 1.2265.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2138
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2089
|Daily SMA50
|1.2256
|Daily SMA100
|1.2447
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2128
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2057
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery from 50-DMA has bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD attacks upper end of immediate trading range following Monday’s corrective bounce. Previous resistance line, bearish MACD signals test the recovery moves. Three-week-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD looks to UK jobs, Brexit to defend 1.4100
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.4100, recently taking offers around the intraday low of 1.4105 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped to the lowest since mid-May before bouncing off 1.4070 the previous day.
GBP/USD looks to UK jobs, Brexit to defend 1.4100
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.4100, recently taking offers around the intraday low of 1.4105 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped to the lowest since mid-May before bouncing off 1.4070 the previous day.
Elon Musk energizes BTC bullish thesis, with ETH and XRP range-bound
BTC streaks towards imposing resistance between $41,581/$44,622. ETH rebounds from symmetrical triangle's lower trend line. XRP has notably decoupled from BTC, no meaningful direction since the June 8 low.
US Dollar Index: Awaiting FOMC economic estimates
The Dollar’s initial weaker reaction to Thursday’s May inflation report, (it continued to rise to 5% annually from the 4.2% seen in April and the CORE reading at 3.8% was close to a 30-year high), which sent the USDIndex to test the week’s low zone at 89.90, was short – lived