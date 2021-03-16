USD/CAD Price Analysis: Looks set to refresh multi-month low below 1.2500

- USD/CAD wavers around intraday low as one-week-old resistance line favors bears near recently refreshed 37-month low.
- MACD teases buyers but multiple hurdles to the north keep sellers on the driver’s seat.
USD/CAD stays mostly unchanged near 1.2477 during early Tuesday as bears catch a breather after declining to the fresh low since February 2018 the previous day. Even so, a downward sloping trend line from last Tuesday tests the quote’s corrective pullback.
In a case where the corrective pullback crosses 1.2485 immediate hurdle, a horizontal area established since late February, near 1.2575, will offer a bumpy road to bulls.
Also acting as the key upside barrier is the monthly top surrounding 1.2740 that holds the key to recall USD/CAD bulls.
Meanwhile, the latest multi-month low near 1.2440 can lure ragging sellers ahead of directing them to the descending trend line from January 21, at 1.2405 now.
It should, however, be noted that the USD/CAD bears will have to conquer the 1.2400 threshold during the further weakness past-1.2405 before eyeing February 2018 low near 1.2248.
Overall, USD/CAD stays in the bearish trajectory but a break of immediate resistance can trigger a corrective pullback, which is less likely.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2477
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2619
|Daily SMA50
|1.2684
|Daily SMA100
|1.282
|Daily SMA200
|1.308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2513
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2469
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2403
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2366
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2582
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support
EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900
GBP/USD struggles to keep late Monday’s recovery moves from 1.3852. Bearish momentum, failures to cross short-term resistance line favor sellers. 50-day SMA, 4.5-month-old support line challenge further downside.
Tezos breaks critical support putting sub-$3.00 in focus
A clear break of an ascending trend line from February 23 favors XTZ/USD bears during early Tuesday. Not only the previous support break but bearish MACD and downward sloping RSI line also suggests further downside of the cryptocurrency pair, currently down over 3.0% near $3.71.
EUR/USD: Justifies bearish crossover to eye 1.1900 immediate support
EUR/USD picks up bids inside immediate range between 1.1910 and 1.1940. Although EUR/USD sellers are catching a breather, Friday’s downside break of 21-day SMA over 100-day SMA, coupled with bearish MACD, suggests the pair’s further weakness.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.