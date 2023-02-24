USD/CAD Price Analysis: Justifies bearish spinning top candlestick to drop towards 1.3500

- USD/CAD extends pullback from seven-week high during two-day losing streak.
- Bearish candlestick formation, U-turn from key resistance line favor sellers.
- 100-DMA, resistance-turned-support line challenges Loonie pair sellers amid bullish MACD signals.
USD/CAD holds lower ground near 1.3530 as bears cheer the previous day’s U-turn from the key resistance line during early Friday. Adding strength to the downside bias is Thursday’s bearish spinning top candlestick.
However, bullish MACD signals and nearness to the 100-DMA support, around 1.3510 by the press time, hints at limited downside room for the Loonie pair.
Even if the quote breaks the stated DMA support, the previous resistance line from early November, around 1.3490 at the latest, could challenge the downside moves.
It should be noted that the early February highs near 1.3475 and multiple levels surrounding 1.3400 also put a floor under the USD/CAD prices.
It’s worth observing that an upward-sloping support line from November 15, close to 1.3280 as we write, becomes crucial for the pair bears to watch during the quote’s weakness past 1.3400.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the aforementioned resistance line from early November, near 1.3580, to convince USD/CAD buyers.
Following that, the early January high near 1.3685 and December 2022 peak surrounding 1.3705 will gain the market’s attention.
Overall, USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar but the short-term pullback can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3535
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.3543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.341
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3581
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
