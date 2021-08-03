USD/CAD Price Analysis: Jumps to multi-day tops amid a sharp fall in oil prices

- A sharp fall in oil prices undermined the loonie and pushed USD/CAD to multi-day tops.
- Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move to reclaim the 1.2600 mark.
- A sustained break below the 1.2425-20 support will negate the near-term positive bias.
The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction heading into the North American session and shot to multi-day tops, around the 1.2535-40 region in the last hour. The mentioned area marks an important horizontal support breakpoint and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
A sharp fall in crude oil prices, now down over 2.25% for the day, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and turned out to be a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the USD/CAD pair. That said, the prevalent US dollar selling bias kept a lid on any further gains, at least for now.
Bulls, so far, have struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 200-hour SMA, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.2570 region, or the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2808-1.2422 slide.
A sustained move beyond should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2600 round-figure mark. This is followed by the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2615 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the positive momentum towards the 1.2655-60 zone (61.8% Fibo.).
On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark – coinciding with the 23.6% Fibo. level – now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might continue to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 1.2425-20 strong horizontal support.
A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for the resumption of the recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the 1.2800 mark, or multi-month tops touched in July. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 level.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2541
|Daily SMA50
|1.2347
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2595
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2593
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
