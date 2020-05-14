USD/CAD Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh 1-week tops, bulls likely to aim 1.4160-70 supply zone

By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD turns positive for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
  • The set-up supports prospects for a move back towards 1.4160-70 area.

The USD/CAD pair reversed an early dip to the 1.4070 region and turned positive for the fourth consecutive session, hitting fresh one-week tops in the last hour.

Looking at the technical picture, this week's recovery move from the 1.3900 mark has been along a short-term ascending trend-line, suggesting further appreciating move. This coupled with the fact that the pair is holding comfortably above important moving averages – 100 & 200-day SMAs – further add credence to the near-term positive outlook.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are still holding above the bearish territory and have been scaling higher on hourly charts. The set-up clearly seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and hence, a move back toward the 1.4160-70 supply zone, en-route the 1.4200 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, the 1.4100 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair might slide towards the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.4055 region.

USD/CAD 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4128
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.4102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4055
Daily SMA50 1.4047
Daily SMA100 1.3613
Daily SMA200 1.342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4115
Previous Daily Low 1.4007
Previous Weekly High 1.4173
Previous Weekly Low 1.3909
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4048
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3966
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4142
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4183
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

