USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday sellers sneak in around monthly channel’s resistance-line

- USD/CAD pulls back from the five-week top.
- A confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement offers strong intermediate support ahead of the channel’s lower line.
- A seven-week-old horizontal resistance restricts the pair’s upside beyond the channel’s upper line.
USD/CAD softens to 1.3187 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The pair recently crossed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from early-December 2019 to the start of 2020. However, the upper line of the monthly ascending trend channel seems to restrict the short-term advances.
With this, the quote is likely to revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3178, a break of which could drag it to 50% Fibonacci retracement and Friday’s low, around 1.3130 and 1.3115 respectively.
It should, however, be noted that 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3090/85 will limit the pair’s declines below 1.3115.
Should the bears refrain from respecting 1.3085 support confluence, the channel’s support at 1.3060 will be the key as sellers can take aim at 1.3000 on the break of it.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3186
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3054
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3148
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
