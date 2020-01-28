USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday sellers sneak in around monthly channel’s resistance-line

  • USD/CAD pulls back from the five-week top.
  • A confluence of 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement offers strong intermediate support ahead of the channel’s lower line.
  • A seven-week-old horizontal resistance restricts the pair’s upside beyond the channel’s upper line.

USD/CAD softens to 1.3187 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The pair recently crossed 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from early-December 2019 to the start of 2020. However, the upper line of the monthly ascending trend channel seems to restrict the short-term advances.

With this, the quote is likely to revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3178, a break of which could drag it to 50% Fibonacci retracement and Friday’s low, around 1.3130 and 1.3115 respectively.

It should, however, be noted that 200-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3090/85 will limit the pair’s declines below 1.3115.

Should the bears refrain from respecting 1.3085 support confluence, the channel’s support at 1.3060 will be the key as sellers can take aim at 1.3000 on the break of it.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3186
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3054
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.32
Previous Daily Low 1.3148
Previous Weekly High 1.3174
Previous Weekly Low 1.3036
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3168
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3231
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

