- USD/CAD stages a modest intraday recovery move from the 50-day SMA support on Friday.
- Bearish oil prices undermine the Loonie and offer support, though weaker USD caps gains.
- The setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
The USD/CAD pair defends the 50-day SMA support and attracts some buyers near the 1.3570-1.3565 area on the last day of the week. Crude oil prices maintain the bearish bias near the YTD low, which is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie and lending some support to the major. However, the prevalent US Dollar selling bias, amid rising bets for less aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, caps the upside for the USD/CAD pair. Spot prices retreat a few pips from the daily low, though manage to hold above the 1.3600 mark through the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, the recent bounce from confluence support comprising of a nearly three-week-old ascending trend-line and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart favours bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on daily/4-hourly charts support prospects for additional gains. That said, this week's failure near the 1.3700 mark makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through strength beyond the said handle before placing fresh bullish bets. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair still seems poised to test the next relevant resistance near the 1.3745-1.3750 region.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift spot prices to the November monthly swing high, around the 1.3800 mark. The USD/CAD pair could eventually appreciate to the 1.3840-1.3850 region en route to the 1.3900 round figure and the YTD peak, around the 1.3975-1.3980 zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3570-1.3560 area (100 DMA) might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below could accelerate the fall towards the 1.3500 mark. Any subsequent slide, however, could get bought into near the 1.3460-1.3450 confluence support. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken below the 1.3400 mark and challenge the 100-day SMA support.
USD/CAD 4-hour chartg
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3618
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3435
|Daily SMA50
|1.3569
|Daily SMA100
|1.3323
|Daily SMA200
|1.3048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3689
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3561
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.361
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
