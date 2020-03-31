USD/CAD Price Analysis: Holds onto recovery gains from 21-day SMA

- USD/CAD remains mildly bid near the three-day top.
- The pair extends run-up from 21-day SMA but stays below 10-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, eight-day-old falling trend line adds to resistance.
USD/CAD registers 0.10% gains while extending the previous day’s pullback from 21-day SMA to 1.4180 amid the pre-Europe session on Tuesday.
While 10-day SMA near 1.4290 is on the buyers’ radars, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s upside between February 21 and March 19, coupled with short-term falling trend line around 1.4320/25 will limit the pair’s further upside.
If at all buyers manage to cross 1.4325 on a daily closing basis, 1.4370, 1.4420 and 1.4560 can check buyers ahead of offering them the monthly top near 1.4670.
On the contrary, bearish MACD can help the sellers question 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3760 if USD/CAD prices flash a daily close past-21-day SMA level of 1.3980.
It should also be noted that the early-month gap near 1.3440 will be in the market’s attention if the quote stays weak below 1.3760.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4179
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.4167
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3972
|Daily SMA50
|1.354
|Daily SMA100
|1.3348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4184
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3983
|Previous Weekly High
|1.456
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4107
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4039
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.391
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4441
