USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback trading off the May’s lows, holding just above 1.3900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD stays under selling pressure near the May’s lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3880 support.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium-term. The spot is trading off the May’s lows as the bears stay in control. A sustained break below the 1.3880 support can lead to extra weakness towards the 1.3820 and 1.3760 levels. Pullbacks can find resistance near the 1.3980, 1.4040 and 1.4080 levels in the medium-term.
  
 
 
Resistance: 1.3980, 1.4040, 1.4080
Support: 1.3880, 1.1.3820, 1.3760
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3932
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4022
Daily SMA50 1.4085
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.3439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3961
Previous Daily Low 1.3868
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.386
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4003
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4045

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

