USD/CAD price analysis: Greenback trades sideways against Canadian dollar, near 1.3250 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is correcting last week upmove in quiet Monday’s trading. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3282 resistance. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The loonie on the daily chart is consolidating last Friday’s surge. This Monday, the spot is trading quietly between the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD got a substantial boost at the end of last week and the market is currently correcting that move. Buyers want to capitalize on the momentum and break the 1.3282 resistance to drive prices towards the 1.3337 level. Further up lies the 1.3371 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is having a sideways consolidation above the 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls will try to defend the 1.3247 support. However, failure to do so can see the 1.3200 handle back into play for bears. Further down lies the 1.3158 support level. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.325
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.323
Daily SMA200 1.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.317
Previous Weekly High 1.3322
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3233
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3196
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3335
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3398

 

 

