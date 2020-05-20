USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback trades near May’s lows vs. Canadian dollar ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD remains under selling pressure near May’s lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3880 support.
  • The FOMC minutes will be released at 18.00 GMT. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium-term. The spot is trading close to the May’s lows as the bears remain in control. A break below the 1.3880 support can lead to further weakness towards the 1.3820 and 1.3760 levels. Retracements up are likely to find resistance near 1.3980, 1.4040 and 1.4080 levels in the medium-term. Meanwhile, the FOMC minutes will be released at 18.00 GMT. 
  
 
 
Resistance: 1.3980, 1.4040, 1.4080
Support: 1.3880, 1.1.3820, 1.3760
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3909
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.3944
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4035
Daily SMA50 1.4082
Daily SMA100 1.3651
Daily SMA200 1.3436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.397
Previous Daily Low 1.3867
Previous Weekly High 1.4141
Previous Weekly Low 1.3901
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3906
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3824
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3781
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3987
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.403
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.409

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates

GBP/USD retreats from highs as Bailey opens door to negative rates

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250 but off the highs, as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The dollar is under pressure amid an upbeat market mood. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...

Read more

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold News

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures