USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback trades at fresh December lows against Canadian dollar, near 1.3100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is under bearish pressure at new December lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is creeping lower below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On Wednesday, the currency pair hit a new December low at 1.3102
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under selling pressure below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame. The market is making lower lows and lower highs as the bears are in control. The spot is challenging the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone as bulls reached fresh December lows. A break below the 1.3100/1.3090 support could open the doors to further losses towards the 1.3029 level. 
 
Meanwhile, the best bulls can expect is a range above the 1.3100/1.3090 support zone with a potential test of the 1.3160 resistance. Further up lie the 1.3200 and 1.3248 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3116
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.3163
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3243
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3233
Daily SMA200 1.3273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3187
Previous Daily Low 1.3146
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3144
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3226

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100

The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows

EUR/USD depressed around 1.1120 but off daily lows

The EUR/USD pair remains depressed but managed to bounce from its daily lows, as the market is still looking for a catalyst to push the greenback one way or the other.

EUR/USD News

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

Market sell-off or a winter selling season

The day's headlines focus on finding culprits for recent falls along with the crypto board. In my opinion, excuses should not be sought. The current movement develops within a purely technical story, and pointing out any given reason can help us dramatize the moment.

Read more

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength

The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.

Gold News

USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY remains depressed, just below mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range around mid-109.00s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures