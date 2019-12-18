USD/CAD is under bearish pressure at new December lows.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is creeping lower below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On Wednesday, the currency pair hit a new December low at 1.3102

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD is under selling pressure below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame. The market is making lower lows and lower highs as the bears are in control. The spot is challenging the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone as bulls reached fresh December lows. A break below the 1.3100/1.3090 support could open the doors to further losses towards the 1.3029 level.

Meanwhile, the best bulls can expect is a range above the 1.3100/1.3090 support zone with a potential test of the 1.3160 resistance. Further up lie the 1.3200 and 1.3248 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

