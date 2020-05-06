USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback spikes up to 1.4150 vs. Canadian dollar

  • USD/CAD spikes up and challenges the 1.4150 resistance. 
  • USD/CAD remains confined in the April range. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart while challenging the 1.4150 resistance. The market spiked up but remains within familiar ranges in the April range. Therefore, at this stage, it cannot be ruled out that bullish attempts above the 1.4150/1.4200 resistance zone and the 1.4300 level will not be faded. On the flip side, support awaits near 1.4000/1.3980 price zone followed by the 1.3866 level.   
 
 
Resistance: 1.4150, 1.4200, 1.4300
Support: 1.4000, 1.3980, 1.3866 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4136
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.4051
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4035
Daily SMA50 1.3966
Daily SMA100 1.3559
Daily SMA200 1.3396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4095
Previous Daily Low 1.4008
Previous Weekly High 1.4117
Previous Weekly Low 1.385
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4062
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4008
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3964
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3921
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4095
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4138
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4182

 

 

