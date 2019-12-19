USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback off December lows near 1.3100 vs. Canadian dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD remains under selling pressure near the December lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is under pressure below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On Thursday, the currency pair had a small consolidation day.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour time frame. The spot is forming lower lows and lower highs as the sellers remain in control. USD/CAD is hovering just above the 1.3100/1.3090 price zone as bulls hit fresh December lows on Wednesday. A break below the mentioned support area could open the gates to further losses towards the 1.3029 level. 
 
On the flip side, if the buyers stepped in, the market could have a potential test of the 1.3160 resistance. Further up lie the 1.3200 and 1.3248 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3124
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3234
Daily SMA50 1.3198
Daily SMA100 1.3232
Daily SMA200 1.3272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3176
Previous Daily Low 1.3102
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3131
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

