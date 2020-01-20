USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback grinding up against Canadian dollar, eyeing 1.3092 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD bulls are eying the 1.3092 resistance level. 
  • Support is seen near the 1.3060 and 1.3042 levels.
 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is regaining some strength after hitting the 1.2900 figure at the start of the month. However, the currency pair is still trading below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting an overall bearish bias.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is grinding up above the 50/100 SMAs as bulls want to break the 1.3092 resistance. A daily close above this level can lead to further gains towards the 1.3142 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen near the 1.3060, 1.3042 and 1.3030 levels.
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3069
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3054
Daily SMA50 1.316
Daily SMA100 1.3186
Daily SMA200 1.324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3077
Previous Daily Low 1.3033
Previous Weekly High 1.3081
Previous Weekly Low 1.3031
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

