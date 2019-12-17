USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback challenges 1.3153 support, eyeing December lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD remains under selling pressure below the 1.3200 handle.
  • The spot is challenging the 1.3153 support level.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD remains very choppy below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On the first day of the week, the market challenged the November low but failed to find much selling interest there. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD remains under bearish pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour time frame. The spot is making lower lows and lower highs, leaving the bears in control. The market is challenging the 1.3153 level as bulls want to retest the December low. A break below the 1.3112 support would be very bearish, opening the gates for further declines towards the 1.3085 and 1.3030 levels. 
 
On the flip side, if the bulls manage to retake the 1.3200 handle, buyers could set their eyes on the 1.3249 and 1.3280 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.315
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.3159
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3249
Daily SMA50 1.3206
Daily SMA100 1.3233
Daily SMA200 1.3274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3186
Previous Daily Low 1.3114
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

