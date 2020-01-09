USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback bounces from 26-month lows vs. CAD

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD comes back to life after reversing up from levels not seen since October 2018.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3094 resistance. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The market is reversing up sharply after reaching levels not seen since October 2018. However, USD/CAD trades below its main SMAs, which suggest an underlying bearish bias. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
The market decided to create a reversal up above the 1.3000 handle and is now challenging the 1.3094 resistance. As the market is quite overextended it is possible that it enters a correction in the 1.3040/1.3094 range. However, the bias seems to be tilted to the upside with ultimately a break above the 1.3094 resistance and a run towards the 1.3148 and 1.3189 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen at the 1.3000 and 1.2960 levels.   
 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3088
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.3034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3088
Daily SMA50 1.3176
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3045
Previous Daily Low 1.2976
Previous Weekly High 1.3085
Previous Weekly Low 1.2943
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3018
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3129

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

