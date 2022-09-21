- USD/CAD buyers attack four-month-old resistance line at the highest levels since October 2020.
- RSI conditions challenge buyers but bears need validation from previous resistance near 1.3280.
- Buyers can target October 2020 high during further upside.
USD/CAD struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up as buyers jostle with a short-term resistance line amid overbought RSI conditions during early Wednesday morning in Europe. That said, the Loonie pair seesaws around 1.3370-80 as bulls await the Fed’s verdict.
Given the overbought RSI (14), USD/CAD prices are likely to witness pullback from an upward sloping resistance line from May 12, close to 1.3380 by the press time.
However, the pair sellers will await a clear downside break of the previous resistance line from August 2021, close to 1.3280 at the latest.
Following that, tops marked in July and September of the current year, respectively around 1.3225 and 1.3205, could challenge the USD/CAD bears. It should be noted that a weekly ascending trend line near 1.3285 adds to the downside filters.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond the 1.3380 hurdle could quickly propel the quote towards October 2020 high surrounding 1.3420.
Should the USD/CAD bulls ignore overbought RSI conditions and keep reins past 1.3420, a run-up towards June 2020 peak surrounding 1.3715 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3121
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.2919
|Daily SMA200
|1.2801
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3375
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
