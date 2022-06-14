- USD/CAD seesaws around a three-month-old horizontal resistance, pauses four-day uptrend.
- Bullish MACD, absence of overbought RSI favor the pair’s further upside.
- Horizontal resistance area from late 2021 act as an additional upside hurdle, bears need validation from 50-DMA to take entries.
USD/CAD bulls take a breather around the monthly high, making rounds to 1.2900 as a short-term key resistance challenge further upside during Tuesday’s Asian session.
Even so, bullish MACD signals and an absence of overbought RSI (14) hint at the quote’s capacity to cross the immediate hurdle, namely an area comprising multiple levels marked since March, around 1.2900.
It should be noted, however, that the RSI may turn overbought past 1.2900, which in turn highlights the 1.2965-75 as the key resistance zone.
If at all the USD/CAD bulls manage to cross the 1.2975 hurdle, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the yearly high of 1.3076 should return to the charts.
On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive until the quote stays beyond the 50-DMA level of 1.2743.
Following that, the 1.2700 round figure and mid-April swing high near 1.2675 could gain the USD/CAD bear’s attention.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2892
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2722
|Daily SMA50
|1.2736
|Daily SMA100
|1.2707
|Daily SMA200
|1.2665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3068
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
