- USD/CAD seesaws around intraday low after reversing from 1.5-month-old resistance line.
- Recovery from 100-SMA joins bullish MACD signals, firmer RSI to suggest further advances.
- 200-SMA, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
USD/CAD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 1.3640 during early Friday morning in Europe.
In doing so, the Loonie pair reverses the early Asian session pullback from a six-week-old descending resistance line.
That said, the quote’s bounce off the 100-SMA level, around 1.3530 by the press time, joins the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought, to signal the USD/CAD pair’s further advances.
Hence, the quote’s another battle with the aforementioned resistance line, near 1.3675 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
However, a clear upside break of the same, as well as a run-up beyond the monthly top of 1.3700, becomes necessary for the USD/CAD bull’s conviction.
Following that, a run-up towards the previous monthly top surrounding 1.3810 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s early November moves, near 1.3585, acts as immediate support to watch during the quote’s further downside.
Additionally challenging the USD/CAD bears is an upward-sloping support line from mid-November and the 200-SMA, respectively around 1.3500 and 1.3480.
To sum up, USD/CAD remains on the bull’s radar despite the loss on daily basis.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3633
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3658
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3563
|Daily SMA100
|1.336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3385
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
