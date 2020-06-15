USD/CAD Price Analysis: Friday’s Hanging Man candle probes recoveries above 1.3600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD shrugs off Friday’s weakness to take the bids past-1.3600.
  • The bearish candlestick formation suggests the pair’s pullback.
  • Bullish MACD indicates a further rise towards 100-day SMA.

USD/CAD is on the bids near 1.3640, up 0.20% on a day, amid Monday’s Asian session. On Friday, the Loonie pair flashed a bearish candlestick formation on the daily chart, which in turn can question the pair’s current recovery moves. It’s worth mentioning that the quote’s fresh run-up might have taken clues from the bullish MACD as well as the pair’s sustained trading above 200-day SMA.

As a result, buyers will remain cautious unless the pair crosses June 12 high near 1.3670, a break of which can escalate the current rise towards a 100-day SMA level of 1.3765.

During the pair’s extended rise above 100-day SMA, the late-May top surrounding 1.3830 and April 30 low of 1.3850 could lure the bulls.

On the contrary, the 200-day SMA level of 1.3470 will pop-up on the sellers’ radars during the quote’s fresh downside.

Though, a daily closing below 1.3470 might not refrain from challenging the monthly low near 1.3320/15.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3639
Today Daily Change 27 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.3612
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3688
Daily SMA50 1.3899
Daily SMA100 1.3761
Daily SMA200 1.347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3667
Previous Daily Low 1.3527
Previous Weekly High 1.3667
Previous Weekly Low 1.3316
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3581
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3614
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3398
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3677
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3742
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3816

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

