USD/CAD Price Analysis: Flirts with session lows, around 1.2675-70 region

- USD/CAD edged lower on Monday and eroded a part of the previous session’s strong positive to two-week tops.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted some pressure; renewed USD buying helped limit losses.
- The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of Friday's strong positive move to two-week tops, around the 1.2745-50 supply zone. The pair was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2675-70 region.
A modest uptick in crude oil prices, now up around 1% for the day, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some downward pressure. However, the emergence of some fresh US dollar buying interest extended some support and helped limit any deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, last week's strong rebound from multi-year tops struggled to find acceptance above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2882-1.2468 downfall. The subsequent pullback has now dragged the USD/CAD pair back to a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint.
The mentioned resistance-turned support coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from the bearish territory, the pullback could still be seen as a buying opportunity.
That said, a convincing break below mid-1.2600s will negate the positive outlook and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to resume its prior/well-established downtrend. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2625 region en-route the 1.2600 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance. This is followed by the 61.8% Fibo. and the 1.2745-50 hurdle. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for further near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.2800 round-figure mark and head towards the next major resistance near the 1.2865-85 region tested in January.
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2697
|Daily SMA50
|1.2731
|Daily SMA100
|1.2881
|Daily SMA200
|1.3136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2918
