USD/CAD Price Analysis: Flirts with 1.2600 ahead of Canadian employment details

- A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD to three-day lows during the European session.
- Higher oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted downward pressure amid weaker USD.
- Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive bearish traders ahead of Canadian jobs data.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to three-day lows during the first half of the European session, albeit showed some resilience below the 1.2600 mark, or 200-hour SMA.
The risk-on impulse in the markets dented demand for the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, a strong pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields should act as a tailwind for the USD amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, which should help limit losses for the major.
From a technical perspective, the intraday slide found some support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent bounce from sub-1.2500 levels to the post-BoC swing highs, near the 1.2762. This should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a negative bias and warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Canadian jobs report, scheduled for release later during the early North American session. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 1.2600 mark before positioning for any further losses. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the fall towards mid-1.2500s en-route the 1.2525-20 region and the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2625 area, now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2660-65 region. The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, above which a bout of short-covering move has the potential to lift the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.2700 mark, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. Bulls might eventually aim to test the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2720-25 zone.
USD/CAD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2609
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2631
|Daily SMA50
|1.2568
|Daily SMA100
|1.2386
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2728
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2654
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2494
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2566
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2824
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
