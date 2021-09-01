USD/CAD Price Analysis: Firmer above 1.2600 on falling wedge confirmation

- USD/CAD stays mildly bid around intraday high after confirming a bullish chart pattern.
- 50-SMA guards immediate upside ahead of Friday’s top.
- One-month-old rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2625, justifying the previous day’s bullish breakout, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
By crossing a downward sloping trend line from August 20, USD/CAD confirmed a bullish chart pattern called falling wedge the previous day. In doing so, the quote also jumped back beyond a monthly support line amid firmer RSI conditions.
Hence, buyers are on the way to battle 50-SMA for one more time, around 1.2655, ahead of challenging Friday’s top near 1.2706.
In a case where the USD/CAD bulls remain dominant past 1.2706, 1.2815 and 1.2830 may offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting August month’s peak of 1.2949.
Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from July 30, near 1.2605, offers immediate support to the pair ahead of the stated wedge’s lower line close to 1.2565.
If at all the USD/CAD bears keep reins past 1.2565, which is less likely, multiple levels around 1.2490 can challenge the further downside before highlighting July’s bottom surrounding 1.2420.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2606
|Daily SMA50
|1.2533
|Daily SMA100
|1.238
|Daily SMA200
|1.254
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.257
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2949
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
EUR/USD battles 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 on Brexit, coronavirus concerns, UK/US data eyed
GBP/USD drops below 1.3750, printing a three-day fall. The UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portray rebound from three-week low. US, UK PMIs, US ADP jobs eyed.
Gold struggles above 200-DMA, focus on US ADP, ISM PMI
Gold keeps the previous day’s recovery moves around $1,815, despite the latest pullback from the intraday top, as European traders brush their screen for Wednesday’s tasks. The yellow metal rises 0.07% on a day while preserving the weekly pattern of trading above 200-DMA.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.