USD/CAD Price Analysis: Few more upside hurdles to tackle above 1.3100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD wobbles inside the mid-1.3100 area, keeps an upside break of monthly falling trend line.
  • 100, 200-SMAs guard immediate upside amid bullish MACD.

After refreshing the one week top with a one-pip uptick to 1.3150, USD/CAD wavers around 1.3140/45 during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the loonie pair keeps the previous day’s break of a downward sloping resistance line from November 01 amid bullish MACD.

This pushes the USD/CAD buyers to battles with the 100-SMA, at 1.3156 now, while eyeing the 200-SMA level of 1.3186 as the next resistance before probing the 1.3200 threshold.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-1.3200, November 04 high near 1.3300 and the current month’s peak of 1.3370 will gain the market’s attention.

On the contrary, USD/CAD sellers will wait for a clear downside break below the previous resistance line, presently around 1.3075, for fresh entries.

It should, however, be noted that the one-week-long horizontal line close to 1.3025 can challenge the declines below 1.3075 ahead of directing them to the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the month’s bottom of 1.2928.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3142
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.3133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3287
Daily SMA200 1.3539
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.315
Previous Daily Low 1.3056
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.317
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00 amid covid concerns

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.00 amid covid concerns

USD/JPY extends weakness below 105.00 amid coronavirus fears-led risk aversion. Japanese PM Suga turns down calls of national emergency even as daily cases refresh record high. Virus updates, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment can provide fresh impulse.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200

AUD/USD in weekly lows amid covid-led risk-aversion, eyes 0.7200

AUD/USD remains on the defensive in weekly lows above 0.7200, extending its losing streak into a fourth straight day on Friday. The aussie drops with S&P 500 futures as risk-off mood dominates amid coronavirus fears. US covid and consumer sentiment data eyed.

AUD/USD News

Gold consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold consolidates in a pennant pattern

Gold fell by over 4% on Monday and has been trading back and forth in a narrowing price ever since. The price action has taken the shape of a bearish pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A breakdown would shift the focus to support at $1,800.

Gold news

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The pandemic is fuelling the mass adoption of Bitcoin worldwide

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit the world's economy in numerous ways and would take a while to recover. This setback has led to a swift increase in Bitcoin's adoption as investors desperately seek a reliable store of value. 

Read more

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures