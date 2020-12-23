USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades upside break of 21-day SMA to print mild losses

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD snaps three-day uptrend, remains depressed around 1.2900.
  • Bears await clear break below 1.2850 for fresh entries.
  • Bulls can keep 50-day SMA on the radar amid upbeat RSI conditions.

USD/CAD remains mildly offered while taking rounds to 1.2900 doing early Wednesday. In doing so, the loonie pair marks intraday losses for the first time since last Thursday.

While fresh buying is probed by the latest pullback targeting a 21-day SMA level of 1.2848, sellers are likely to remain cautious ahead of that.

In a case where the USD/CAD drops below 1.2848, the 1.2800 the monthly low near 1.2688 will be in the spotlight.

On the upside, the weekly high near 1.2960 will precede the 1.3000 threshold and 50-day SMA level of 1.3016 to challenge short-term bulls.

If at all the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.3016, the November 13 high of 1.3172 should return to the charts.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2898
Today Daily Change -14 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.2912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2846
Daily SMA50 1.3021
Daily SMA100 1.3121
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2934
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.2688
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2878
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2768
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.295
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.304

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

