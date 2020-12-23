USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades upside break of 21-day SMA to print mild losses

- USD/CAD snaps three-day uptrend, remains depressed around 1.2900.
- Bears await clear break below 1.2850 for fresh entries.
- Bulls can keep 50-day SMA on the radar amid upbeat RSI conditions.
USD/CAD remains mildly offered while taking rounds to 1.2900 doing early Wednesday. In doing so, the loonie pair marks intraday losses for the first time since last Thursday.
While fresh buying is probed by the latest pullback targeting a 21-day SMA level of 1.2848, sellers are likely to remain cautious ahead of that.
In a case where the USD/CAD drops below 1.2848, the 1.2800 the monthly low near 1.2688 will be in the spotlight.
On the upside, the weekly high near 1.2960 will precede the 1.3000 threshold and 50-day SMA level of 1.3016 to challenge short-term bulls.
If at all the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.3016, the November 13 high of 1.3172 should return to the charts.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2898
|Today Daily Change
|-14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2912
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2846
|Daily SMA50
|1.3021
|Daily SMA100
|1.3121
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.304
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
