USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves above 1.2800

- USD/CAD struggles to keep bounces off 100-bar SMA.
- Sustained break of seven-week-old falling trend line suggest another attempt to cross 200-bar SMA.
USD/CAD eases to 1.2844, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote jumped to the highest in three weeks before stepping back from 200-bar SMA. However, the pullback couldn’t break the 100-bar SMA, needless to mention the successful trading above the previous resistance line from early November.
As a result, USD/CAD buyers are again likely to attach the key SMA resistance, at 1.2938 now, while 1.2960 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet can add filters to the upside.
In a case where the USD/CAD bulls dominate past-1.3000 threshold, the mid-November peak surrounding 1.3170 and the previous month’s high around 1.3300 will be in focus.
Alternatively, a downside break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 1.2820, needs to break below the multi-day-old support line near 1.2785 before attacking the monthly bottom of 1.2688.
Overall, USD/CAD is up for a corrective recovery but a clear run-up past-200-bar SMA becomes necessary to please the bulls.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2846
|Today Daily Change
|64 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50%
|Today daily open
|1.2782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2862
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.313
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2733
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2847
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2896
