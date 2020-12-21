USD/CAD Price Analysis: Fades recovery moves above 1.2800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD struggles to keep bounces off 100-bar SMA.
  • Sustained break of seven-week-old falling trend line suggest another attempt to cross 200-bar SMA.

USD/CAD eases to 1.2844, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote jumped to the highest in three weeks before stepping back from 200-bar SMA. However, the pullback couldn’t break the 100-bar SMA, needless to mention the successful trading above the previous resistance line from early November.

As a result, USD/CAD buyers are again likely to attach the key SMA resistance, at 1.2938 now, while 1.2960 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet can add filters to the upside.

In a case where the USD/CAD bulls dominate past-1.3000 threshold, the mid-November peak surrounding 1.3170 and the previous month’s high around 1.3300 will be in focus.

Alternatively, a downside break of 100-bar SMA, currently around 1.2820, needs to break below the multi-day-old support line near 1.2785 before attacking the monthly bottom of 1.2688.

Overall, USD/CAD is up for a corrective recovery but a clear run-up past-200-bar SMA becomes necessary to please the bulls.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2846
Today Daily Change 64 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.50%
Today daily open 1.2782
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2862
Daily SMA50 1.3031
Daily SMA100 1.313
Daily SMA200 1.3476
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2717
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.2688
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2733
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2684
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2815
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2847
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

