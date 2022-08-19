- USD/CAD eases from a one-month high following the release of upbeat Canadian Retail Sales.
- Weaker crude oil prices could undermine the loonie and offer support amid a stronger greenback.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair climbs to a one-month high during the early North American session, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.3000 psychological mark. The pair trims a part of its intraday gains and is currently placed around the 1.2980-1.2975 region, still up over 0.20% for the day.
The upbeat Canadian Retail Sales figures for June offers some support to the domestic currency and act as a headwind for spot prices. That said, a weaker tone around crude oil prices should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, the ongoing US dollar rally to its highest level since mid-July favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the 1.2980-1.2985 hurdle, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August downfall, adds credence to the positive outlook. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into bullish territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside and dips are likely to get bought into.
Traders, however, might now wait for sustained strength beyond the 1.3000 mark before placing fresh bullish bets. The USD/CAD pair could then climb to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3035 zone and extend the momentum further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3080 area. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent move above the 1.3100 mark, would mark a fresh breakout and pave the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, the 1.2930-1.2920 resistance breakpoint (38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2900 round-figure mark. Any further decline is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2845-1.2840 region. Failure to defend the said support level would negate any near-term positive bias and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to slide further.
The downward trajectory could then drag spot prices to the 1.2800 round-figure mark en route to the very important 200 DMA support, currently near the 1.2755 region. This is followed by the monthly low, around the 1.2730-1.2725 region, which should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below would be seen as a fresh trigger for bears.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.298
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2857
|Daily SMA50
|1.2908
|Daily SMA100
|1.2815
|Daily SMA200
|1.2754
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2967
|Previous Daily Low
|1.288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2812
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades above 1.0050
EUR/USD has staged a modest rebound in the early American session on Friday and climbed above 1.0060 from the monthly low it touched at 1.0045 earlier in the day. In the absence of macroeconomic data releases, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street.
GBP/USD steadies below 1.1850 following steep decline
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase near mid-1.1800 after having suffered heavy losses and declined toward 1.1800 earlier in the day. The pair remains at the mercy of the dollar's market valuation heading into the weekend.
Gold erases daily losses, stays below $1,760
Gold has advanced toward $1,760 and managed to erase its losses after having declined to $1,750 during the European trading hours on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield clinging to strong daily gains, however, XAU/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum.
Should you buy the falling knife in Crypto.com Coins?
Crypto.com Coins take a nosedive move in early trading on Friday. The falling knife has hit the monthly pivot and started to slow down. Another leg lower looks granted as the G20 summit in Indonesia is set to receive two key figures.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!