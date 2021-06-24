USD/CAD Price Analysis: Faces critical resistance near 1.2300 level

- USD/CAD remains unchanged largely in the early European session.
- Pair needs a clear breakout around 1.2300 level to gain meaningful traction
- Momentum oscillators hold onto the positive territory.
USD/CAD extends the previous day's sluggish movement on Thursday with no meaningful price action. The pair confides in a very close trading band comprising 15 pips movement,
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2307, up 0.01% so far.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair is facing downside pressure since the beginning of the week, after touching the high of 1.2487. The descending trendline from the April 21 top acts as a barrier for the price movement.
Now, if price sustained above the session’s high, then it could crawl back to the 1.2350 horizontal resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 57, which implies that the bulls have the potential to retest June 22 high at 1.2403.
That said, if USD/CAD successfully closed above the 1.2403 mark, then it would head toward the week high at 1.2487.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move below the 1.2300 mark, then immediate support could be found at the previous day’s low at 1.2252.
The next area of support would emerge at the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2219 followed by June 16 low at 1.2157.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2308
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2224
|Daily SMA100
|1.2414
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2252
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2339
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1950 on firmer USD, German data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot below 1.1950 as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid Fed rate hike talks and US stimulus progress. Eyes on German IFO Survey after upbeat PMIs. US data dump will be closely followed as well.
GBP/USD pauses first weekly run-up in four below 1.4000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3950, snapping a three-day uptrend ahead of the BOE decision. The UK’s delayed unlock, Delta covid variant fears and Brexit woes probe bulls eyeing hawkish BOE statement. US data, Fedspeak should also be followed for fresh impulse.
Gold retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed
Gold portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
XLM price could skyrocket 45% if it can reclaim this critical barrier
XLM price has slipped below the range low after the recent crash. Despite the minor recovery rally, Stellar is trading below it. Going forward, the remittance token’s future is dependent on this barrier and will play a pivotal role in deciding its short-term future.
BoE Preview: Cautiously hawkish, hints on tightening?
The BOE will likely maintain its policy unchanged, focus on future moves. Chief Economist Andy Haldane will leave the central bank after this meeting. GBP/USD could advance toward the 1.4100 figure on a hawkish BOE.